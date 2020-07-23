Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) Lifted to Buy at Eight Capital

Eight Capital upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$2.25 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$1.80.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TRQ. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Monday. CIBC increased their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$0.80 to C$0.85 in a report on Sunday, May 17th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$1.70 to C$1.95 and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.

Get Turquoise Hill Resources alerts:

TSE:TRQ opened at C$1.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion and a PE ratio of -11.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.03 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.03, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 2.83. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 12 month low of C$0.43 and a 12 month high of C$1.32.

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$175.40 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Turquoise Hill Resources will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi mine located in the southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.