TrustCo Bank Corp NY to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:TRST)

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for TrustCo Bank Corp NY in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.13. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $41.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.64 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 25.94%.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TRST. Zacks Investment Research lowered TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine lowered TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th.

NASDAQ TRST opened at $6.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.36 million, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.24. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $9.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s payout ratio is 45.00%.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Mccormick acquired 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.05 per share, for a total transaction of $393,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,049,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,347,472.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert M. Leonard acquired 18,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,922.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 90,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,816.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 112,926 shares of company stock worth $667,055. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 87,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 13,875 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 3.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 582,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 19,377 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 268.3% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 279,699 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 203,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

