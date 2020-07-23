Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) COO William H. Rogers, Jr. Sells 86,287 Shares

Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 86,287 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $3,166,732.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 782,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,713,566.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE TFC opened at $37.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.18 and its 200 day moving average is $41.19. Truist Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $24.01 and a fifty-two week high of $56.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 17.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Corporation will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Truist Financial by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,876,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,895,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,248 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Truist Financial by 121.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 63,154,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,947,677,000 after purchasing an additional 34,627,221 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Truist Financial by 6.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,568,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,096,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,236 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Truist Financial by 32.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,923,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $614,435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,828,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,825,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $579,785,000 after acquiring an additional 296,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TFC. Cfra reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.55.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

