Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Issues Earnings Results

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) issued its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $84.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.49 million. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 5.29%.

Shares of Triumph Bancorp stock opened at $26.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Triumph Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.03 and a 12-month high of $43.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $650.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.04.

Get Triumph Bancorp alerts:

In other Triumph Bancorp news, Director Richard Loren Davis acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles A. Anderson acquired 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.51 per share, for a total transaction of $752,320.00. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TBK. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. DA Davidson raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.60.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.