Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Given Hold Rating at B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their hold rating on shares of Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $28.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TBK. BidaskClub raised Triumph Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Triumph Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson raised Triumph Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBK opened at $26.84 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.04. Triumph Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.03 and a fifty-two week high of $43.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $84.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.49 million. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 11.29%. Research analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard Loren Davis acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles A. Anderson acquired 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.51 per share, with a total value of $752,320.00. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBK. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 3,190.8% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 611,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,894,000 after purchasing an additional 592,727 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 10.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,272,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,082,000 after purchasing an additional 213,753 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,731,000 after purchasing an additional 91,249 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 164.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 119,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 74,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 19.0% in the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 422,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,975,000 after purchasing an additional 67,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

