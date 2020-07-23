Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of TRIB opened at $3.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.01, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 3.06. Trinity Biotech has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $3.28.

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Trinity Biotech had a negative net margin of 34.52% and a negative return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $21.18 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Trinity Biotech stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 0.06% of Trinity Biotech at the end of the most recent quarter. 36.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Trinity Biotech

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease, sexually transmitted diseases, respiratory infections, epstein barr virus, and other viral pathogens; and products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a high risk of developing diabetes.

