TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) Stock Price Up 4%

Shares of TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) rose 4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.38 and last traded at $0.38, approximately 154,230 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 3,234,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransEnterix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th.

TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $0.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.54 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRXC. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in TransEnterix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TransEnterix in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TransEnterix by 17.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,188,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 180,753 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TransEnterix in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of TransEnterix by 11.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 618,481 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 64,425 shares during the period.

TransEnterix Company Profile

TransEnterix, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe.

