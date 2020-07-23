TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) Stock Price Up 4%

Shares of TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) rose 4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.38 and last traded at $0.38, approximately 154,230 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 3,234,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransEnterix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th.
TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $0.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.54 million.
TransEnterix Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC)
TransEnterix, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe.
