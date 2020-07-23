Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley started coverage on shares of Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) in a report published on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

TRNS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Transcat from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Transcat in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.25.

Shares of Transcat stock opened at $28.23 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.71 million, a PE ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.68. Transcat has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $34.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $38.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.72 million. Transcat had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 12.64%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Transcat will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gary J. Haseley bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.20 per share, for a total transaction of $75,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,255 shares in the company, valued at $686,826. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Transcat in the 2nd quarter worth $162,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in Transcat by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 13,055 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its stake in Transcat by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 160,236 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Transcat by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 134,501 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 29,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Transcat by 293.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,792 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

