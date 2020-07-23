Traders Purchase High Volume of Meet Group Call Options (NASDAQ:MEET)

Meet Group Inc (NASDAQ:MEET) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 3,913 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 651% compared to the average volume of 521 call options.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Meet Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Meet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEET opened at $6.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $449.83 million, a PE ratio of 56.91 and a beta of 0.88. Meet Group has a 12-month low of $3.07 and a 12-month high of $7.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.95.

Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $55.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.30 million. Meet Group had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Meet Group in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Meet Group by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,190 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Meet Group in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Meet Group in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Meet Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. 74.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meet Group Company Profile

The Meet Group, Inc operates a portfolio of mobile social entertainment applications to meet the need for human connection worldwide. The company leverages a live-streaming video platform, empowering community to forge meaningful connections. The company's primary applications include, MeetMe, LOVOO, Skout, Tagged, and Growlr, which keeps mobile daily active users, entertained and engaged, and originate numbers of casual chats, friendships, dates, and marriages.

