Traders Buy Large Volume of Opko Health Call Options (NASDAQ:OPK)

Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 65,956 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 260% compared to the typical daily volume of 18,321 call options.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OPK shares. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Opko Health in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Opko Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Opko Health from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Opko Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.63.

In other Opko Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 400,000 shares of Opko Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.95 per share, with a total value of $780,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,984,454.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders bought a total of 850,000 shares of company stock worth $1,795,000 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Opko Health in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Opko Health in the second quarter valued at $191,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Opko Health in the second quarter valued at $207,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Opko Health in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Opko Health in the second quarter valued at $264,000. Institutional investors own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OPK opened at $5.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12. Opko Health has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $6.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 2.29.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Opko Health had a negative net margin of 32.92% and a negative return on equity of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $211.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Opko Health will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

