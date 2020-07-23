Traders Buy Large Volume of Graphic Packaging Call Options (NYSE:GPK)

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 2,009 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,068% compared to the typical volume of 172 call options.

GPK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Graphic Packaging presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

GPK opened at $14.32 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.27. Graphic Packaging has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $16.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 1.97%. Graphic Packaging’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPK. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 22,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 267,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 25,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

