Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 7,109 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 550% compared to the average volume of 1,093 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,349,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $973,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917,516 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 176.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,957,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $953,126,000 after buying an additional 8,916,236 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,742,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $603,320,000 after buying an additional 1,943,860 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,803,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $493,969,000 after buying an additional 58,471 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,741,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $490,470,000 after buying an additional 86,437 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $70.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.88. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $47.52 and a 52 week high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

