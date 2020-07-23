Traders Buy High Volume of IBM Call Options (NYSE:IBM)

IBM (NYSE:IBM) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 88,808 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 260% compared to the average daily volume of 24,668 call options.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of IBM during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IBM during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IBM during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in IBM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in IBM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. 56.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on IBM. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of IBM from $111.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on IBM from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on IBM from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Argus upgraded shares of IBM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of IBM in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IBM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.50.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $128.67 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.91. IBM has a 12 month low of $90.56 and a 12 month high of $158.75.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.72 billion. IBM had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 51.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IBM will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About IBM

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

