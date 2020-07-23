Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Sold by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,718 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 471.3% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.89% of the company’s stock.

TD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $43.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.62.

TD opened at $45.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $82.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.80. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $33.74 and a fifty-two week high of $59.18.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $10.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 18.30%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.567 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.32%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

