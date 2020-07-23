Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Torex Gold Resources Inc (TSE:TXG) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on the stock from C$30.50 to C$31.50. The stock traded as high as C$22.92 and last traded at C$22.80, with a volume of 235115 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$21.88.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TXG. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$30.00 price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. CIBC lowered their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$25.00 to C$23.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$29.00 price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Scotiabank downgraded Torex Gold Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Eight Capital upped their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$23.50 to C$25.25 in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Torex Gold Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$25.66.

In other Torex Gold Resources news, Director Frederick Mclae Stanford sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.00, for a total transaction of C$1,050,005.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 140,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,944,802.02.

The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$19.76 and its 200-day moving average is C$18.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 78.76.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$230.90 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Torex Gold Resources Inc will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile (TSE:TXG)

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El Limón Guajes mine and the Media Luna deposit that consists of 7 mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

