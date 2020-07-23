Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Price Target Raised to C$25.25

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) had its price target boosted by Eight Capital from C$23.50 to C$25.25 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TXG. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Torex Gold Resources from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$27.00 to C$30.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. TD Securities reissued a buy rating and set a C$30.00 target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and set a C$29.00 target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$25.00 to C$23.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Torex Gold Resources presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$25.66.

Get Torex Gold Resources alerts:

TXG opened at C$22.21 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$19.76 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 78.76. Torex Gold Resources has a 1-year low of C$8.79 and a 1-year high of C$23.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.87, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$230.90 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Torex Gold Resources will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frederick Mclae Stanford sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.00, for a total value of C$1,050,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 140,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,944,802.02.

About Torex Gold Resources

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El Limón Guajes mine and the Media Luna deposit that consists of 7 mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

Featured Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.