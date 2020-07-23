Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) Shares Gap Up to $0.89

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.90, but opened at $0.89. Titan Medical shares last traded at $0.93, with a volume of 27,978 shares.

TMDI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Titan Medical in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Titan Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Titan Medical from $1.50 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Get Titan Medical alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.54 million, a PE ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 3.24.

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital One Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Titan Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Titan Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Titan Medical by 303.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 227,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 170,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Titan Medical by 5,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI)

Titan Medical Inc, a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the SPORT Surgical System, a single-port robotic surgical system that comprises a surgeon-controlled patient cart, which includes a 3D vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures.

See Also: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.