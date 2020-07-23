Timothy Ludlow Sells 52,317 Shares of Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET) Stock

Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET) insider Timothy Ludlow sold 52,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $1,092,378.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,352.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:CVET opened at $21.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Covetrus Inc has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $24.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.03.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 24.05%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Covetrus Inc will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Covetrus by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Covetrus by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Covetrus by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Covetrus by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 94,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Covetrus by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 27,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVET has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Covetrus from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Covetrus has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

About Covetrus

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships, and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The company was founded on April 13, 2018 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

