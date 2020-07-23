TIM Participacoes (NYSE:TSU) Trading Up 1.8%

TIM Participacoes SA (NYSE:TSU) shares were up 1.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.31 and last traded at $15.93, approximately 58,934 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 922,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.65.

A number of research firms have commented on TSU. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TIM Participacoes from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of TIM Participacoes from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TIM Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TIM Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of TIM Participacoes from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.10.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.09.

TIM Participacoes (NYSE:TSU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06). TIM Participacoes had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 20.66%. The business had revenue of $951.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that TIM Participacoes SA will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSU. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of TIM Participacoes by 2,823.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,077,695 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $20,595,000 after buying an additional 1,040,829 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TIM Participacoes in the 4th quarter worth about $15,722,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of TIM Participacoes in the 1st quarter worth about $5,431,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of TIM Participacoes by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,245,993 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $15,151,000 after buying an additional 306,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of TIM Participacoes by 772.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 169,299 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,059,000 after buying an additional 149,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

TIM Participações SA provides telecommunication services in Brazil. It offers mobile voice and data, broadband Internet access, value-added, and other telecommunications services and products. The company offers prepaid and postpaid services; corporate solutions for mobile or fixed services, as well as mobile-to-mobile services; value-added services; financial and other services; digital channels; and customer services.

