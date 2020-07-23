TIM Participacoes (NYSE:TSU) Trading Up 1.8%

TIM Participacoes SA (NYSE:TSU) shares were up 1.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.31 and last traded at $15.93, approximately 58,934 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 922,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.65.
A number of research firms have commented on TSU. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TIM Participacoes from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of TIM Participacoes from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TIM Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TIM Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of TIM Participacoes from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.10.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.09.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSU. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of TIM Participacoes by 2,823.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,077,695 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $20,595,000 after buying an additional 1,040,829 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TIM Participacoes in the 4th quarter worth about $15,722,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of TIM Participacoes in the 1st quarter worth about $5,431,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of TIM Participacoes by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,245,993 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $15,151,000 after buying an additional 306,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of TIM Participacoes by 772.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 169,299 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,059,000 after buying an additional 149,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.16% of the company’s stock.
TIM Participacoes Company Profile (NYSE:TSU)
TIM Participações SA provides telecommunication services in Brazil. It offers mobile voice and data, broadband Internet access, value-added, and other telecommunications services and products. The company offers prepaid and postpaid services; corporate solutions for mobile or fixed services, as well as mobile-to-mobile services; value-added services; financial and other services; digital channels; and customer services.
