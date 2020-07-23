Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Theratechnologies in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Theratechnologies in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Theratechnologies in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.41.

NASDAQ:THTX opened at $2.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.28. Theratechnologies has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $4.57. The stock has a market cap of $173.18 million, a P/E ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81.

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $17.16 million for the quarter. Theratechnologies had a negative net margin of 28.20% and a negative return on equity of 81.13%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Theratechnologies will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THTX. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Theratechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $797,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Theratechnologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Theratechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Theratechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Theratechnologies by 56.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 82,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.71% of the company’s stock.

About Theratechnologies

Theratechnologies Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, addresses unmet medical needs to promote healthy living and improve quality of life among HIV patients. It offers EGRIFTA, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy in Canada and the United States; and Trogarz, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients in the United States.

