THEKEY (TKY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.27 Million

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 23rd. THEKEY has a total market capitalization of $2.27 million and approximately $34,194.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THEKEY token can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, Bit-Z, Kucoin and Switcheo Network. Over the last week, THEKEY has traded 46.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000677 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

THEKEY Token Profile

THEKEY is a token. It launched on October 29th, 2017. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 tokens. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip

THEKEY Token Trading

THEKEY can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Coinrail, Switcheo Network, LBank, LATOKEN, Bit-Z and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

