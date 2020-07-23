The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Sold by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 44.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,397 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 15,265 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WU. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of The Western Union during the 4th quarter worth $368,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of The Western Union by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 287,163 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,207,000 after buying an additional 68,369 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of The Western Union by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,549,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $64,356,000 after buying an additional 435,400 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of The Western Union during the 1st quarter worth $616,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Western Union by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 121,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,202,000 after buying an additional 62,400 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Jacqueline D. Molnar sold 2,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $70,096.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,169.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WU shares. downgraded shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of The Western Union from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of The Western Union from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Cfra cut their target price on shares of The Western Union from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

Shares of NYSE:WU opened at $22.67 on Thursday. The Western Union Company has a 1 year low of $17.39 and a 1 year high of $28.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.33.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,692.22% and a net margin of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The Western Union’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 52.02%.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

