The Goldman Sachs Group (OTCMKTS:BRK-A) Major Shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc Buys 13,159,659 Shares of Stock

The Goldman Sachs Group (OTCMKTS:BRK-A) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 13,159,659 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.14 per share, for a total transaction of $317,674,168.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, July 20th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 9,626,515 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.51 per share, for a total transaction of $226,319,367.65.
  • On Monday, May 11th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 162,300 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.38, for a total transaction of $5,417,574.00.

OTCMKTS:BRK-A opened at $288,201.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $268,000.29.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

