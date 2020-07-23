The Goldman Sachs Group (OTCMKTS:BRK-A) Major Shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc Buys 13,159,659 Shares of Stock

The Goldman Sachs Group (OTCMKTS:BRK-A) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 13,159,659 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.14 per share, for a total transaction of $317,674,168.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

On Monday, July 20th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 9,626,515 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.51 per share, for a total transaction of $226,319,367.65.

On Monday, May 11th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 162,300 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.38, for a total transaction of $5,417,574.00.

OTCMKTS:BRK-A opened at $288,201.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $268,000.29.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Recommended Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.