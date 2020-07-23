Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Upgraded by DZ Bank to “Buy”

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) was upgraded by investment analysts at DZ Bank to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a $158.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. DZ Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.22% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on TXN. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.00.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $132.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.49. Texas Instruments has a 52 week low of $93.09 and a 52 week high of $137.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.04 and its 200-day moving average is $119.64. The firm has a market cap of $124.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.13.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.60. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 59.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 3,185 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total transaction of $368,090.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,805.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 65.0% in the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

