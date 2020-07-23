Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.60 EPS

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.60, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 36.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. Texas Instruments updated its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.14-1.34 EPS.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $132.53 on Thursday. Texas Instruments has a one year low of $93.09 and a one year high of $137.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.70%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 8,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $991,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,266,624.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

