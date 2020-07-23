Teucrium Agricultural Fund (NYSEARCA:TAGS) Trading Down 2.7%

Teucrium Agricultural Fund (NYSEARCA:TAGS)’s stock price traded down 2.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.04 and last traded at $17.04, 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 82% from the average session volume of 558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.52.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.63.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Teucrium Agricultural Fund stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Teucrium Agricultural Fund (NYSEARCA:TAGS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG owned approximately 2.23% of Teucrium Agricultural Fund at the end of the most recent quarter.

Teucrium Agricultural Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool. It is a series of the Teucrium Commodity Trust. The Fund provides investors exposure to four agricultural commodities, namely, corn, wheat, soybeans, and sugar, without the need for a futures account. It invests directly in four Teucrium Funds, such as Teucrium Corn Fund, Teucrium Soybean Fund, Teucrium Sugar Fund and Teucrium Wheat Fund (the Underlying Funds).

