TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Trading Up 6.2%

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) shares were up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.91 and last traded at $0.86, approximately 92,991 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,111,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.81.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TTI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut TETRA Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine raised TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TETRA Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.44.

The firm has a market capitalization of $108.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 2.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.54 and a 200 day moving average of $0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10. TETRA Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $222.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.48 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TETRA Technologies news, SVP Bass C. Wallace, Jr. bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.45 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 300,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,245.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark E. Baldwin bought 117,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.43 per share, with a total value of $50,339.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 213,590 shares in the company, valued at $91,843.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 621,568 shares of company stock valued at $307,199. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,566,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 173,242 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 4,022,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 967,470 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,788,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 248,689 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,646,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 100,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,547,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 405,890 shares during the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:TTI)

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. The company's Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

