Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Raised to Market Perform at Cowen

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) was upgraded by stock analysts at Cowen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $1,100.00 target price on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 31.49% from the stock’s current price.

TSLA has been the subject of several other reports. New Street Research upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Nord/LB restated a “sell” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $380.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Tesla from $650.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $757.27.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $13.30 on Thursday, hitting $1,605.63. 9,581,785 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,734,202. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $297.64 billion, a PE ratio of -1,802.81 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,155.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $787.48. Tesla has a 52 week low of $211.00 and a 52 week high of $1,794.99.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $4.53. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.12) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tesla will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 2,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $785.75, for a total transaction of $1,571,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,145 shares in the company, valued at $4,828,433.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,558.75, for a total value of $1,382,611.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,373,852.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,185 shares of company stock worth $20,825,753 over the last 90 days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter worth about $260,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 298 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 58 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. 50.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

