Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Increased to $1,475.00 by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group to $1,475.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 7.10% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $246.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $781.52.

Tesla stock traded down $4.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,587.81. 11,782,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,734,202. The stock has a market cap of $294.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,784.06 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.24. Tesla has a 52-week low of $211.00 and a 52-week high of $1,794.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,155.85 and its 200 day moving average is $787.48.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $4.53. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.12) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $827.00, for a total transaction of $124,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,206,164. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 2,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.00, for a total transaction of $1,945,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,059,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,185 shares of company stock valued at $20,825,753 in the last ninety days. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Tesla in the first quarter worth $26,000. 50.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

