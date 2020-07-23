Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CAO Vaibhav Taneja Sells 887 Shares

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,558.75, for a total value of $1,382,611.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,373,852.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Vaibhav Taneja also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 8th, Vaibhav Taneja sold 500 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $949.76, for a total value of $474,880.00.

On Monday, May 11th, Vaibhav Taneja sold 500 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $815.00, for a total value of $407,500.00.

TSLA stock opened at $1,592.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $295.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,789.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.24. Tesla Inc has a 52-week low of $211.00 and a 52-week high of $1,794.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,155.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $787.48.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.35) by $4.53. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.12) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla Inc will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259,688 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 52,300.0% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,310,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,307,500 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 158.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,566,544 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $655,333,000 after buying an additional 961,315 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $357,994,000. Finally, Darsana Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Tesla from $380.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $968.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Tesla from $246.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Tesla from $650.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $719.09.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

