TERUMO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of TERUMO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TERUMO CORP/ADR’s FY2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TERUMO CORP/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th.

Get TERUMO CORP/ADR alerts:

TRUMY opened at $37.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a PE ratio of 36.70 and a beta of 0.22. TERUMO CORP/ADR has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $40.71.

TERUMO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter. TERUMO CORP/ADR had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 13.55%. On average, research analysts forecast that TERUMO CORP/ADR will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About TERUMO CORP/ADR

Terumo Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices and services worldwide. It provides products for use in cardiothoracic surgery, interventional procedure, and medicine transfusion. The company offers vascular intervention devices, such as introducer sheathes, guide wires, angiographic catheters, and radial artery compression devices; therapeutic devices; and intravascular imaging systems, including optical frequency domain imaging and intravascular ultrasound systems.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for TERUMO CORP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TERUMO CORP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.