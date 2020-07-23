TERUMO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of TERUMO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TERUMO CORP/ADR’s FY2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.30 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TERUMO CORP/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th.
TRUMY opened at $37.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a PE ratio of 36.70 and a beta of 0.22. TERUMO CORP/ADR has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $40.71.
About TERUMO CORP/ADR
Terumo Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices and services worldwide. It provides products for use in cardiothoracic surgery, interventional procedure, and medicine transfusion. The company offers vascular intervention devices, such as introducer sheathes, guide wires, angiographic catheters, and radial artery compression devices; therapeutic devices; and intravascular imaging systems, including optical frequency domain imaging and intravascular ultrasound systems.
