TERUMO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Hits New 52-Week High at $40.71

Shares of TERUMO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $40.71 and last traded at $38.72, with a volume of 18785 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.60.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TRUMY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised TERUMO CORP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered TERUMO CORP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.25.

TERUMO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter. TERUMO CORP/ADR had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 13.55%. On average, analysts expect that TERUMO CORP/ADR will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

TERUMO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:TRUMY)

Terumo Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices and services worldwide. It provides products for use in cardiothoracic surgery, interventional procedure, and medicine transfusion. The company offers vascular intervention devices, such as introducer sheathes, guide wires, angiographic catheters, and radial artery compression devices; therapeutic devices; and intravascular imaging systems, including optical frequency domain imaging and intravascular ultrasound systems.

