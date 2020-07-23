Teradyne (NYSE:TER) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Northland Securities

Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Teradyne (NYSE:TER) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $70.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

TER has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Craig Hallum cut shares of Teradyne from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group cut shares of Teradyne from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.20.

Shares of TER opened at $89.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The stock has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 38.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.41. Teradyne has a 1-year low of $42.87 and a 1-year high of $90.70.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $838.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.44 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teradyne will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teradyne news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 30,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $1,877,765.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,759,910.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edwin J. Gillis sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total transaction of $1,577,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,418 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,431.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TER. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 233.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1,028.6% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1,126.2% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

