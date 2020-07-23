Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) Major Shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc Sells 62,503 Shares

Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 62,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total transaction of $1,953,218.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Insight Holdings Group, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 22nd, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 635,705 shares of Tenable stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $19,929,351.75.

On Monday, July 13th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 1,828 shares of Tenable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $56,814.24.

On Thursday, July 9th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 127,506 shares of Tenable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total transaction of $3,983,287.44.

On Tuesday, June 9th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 131,020 shares of Tenable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total transaction of $3,887,363.40.

On Thursday, June 4th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 32,981 shares of Tenable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $991,738.67.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 42,245 shares of Tenable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $1,278,333.70.

On Friday, May 22nd, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 633,599 shares of Tenable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total transaction of $18,494,754.81.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 64,003 shares of Tenable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $1,904,089.25.

Shares of NASDAQ TENB opened at $31.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.45 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Tenable Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $16.28 and a 52 week high of $32.15.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.07 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 26.68% and a negative return on equity of 76.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tenable Holdings Inc will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Tenable during the first quarter worth about $25,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Tenable during the first quarter worth about $90,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Tenable during the first quarter worth about $125,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Tenable by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tenable during the first quarter worth about $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TENB. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Tenable from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Tenable from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.82.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

