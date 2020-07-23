Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) CEO Amit Yoran Sells 6,421 Shares

Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) CEO Amit Yoran sold 6,421 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $194,171.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,294,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,144,803.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Amit Yoran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 13th, Amit Yoran sold 28,579 shares of Tenable stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $873,374.24.

On Wednesday, June 17th, Amit Yoran sold 900 shares of Tenable stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total transaction of $27,171.00.

On Monday, June 15th, Amit Yoran sold 15,000 shares of Tenable stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.98, for a total transaction of $419,700.00.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Amit Yoran sold 1,939 shares of Tenable stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $58,499.63.

On Wednesday, May 13th, Amit Yoran sold 15,000 shares of Tenable stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $421,500.00.

On Wednesday, April 29th, Amit Yoran sold 1,533 shares of Tenable stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total transaction of $42,663.39.

NASDAQ:TENB opened at $31.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.03 and its 200-day moving average is $26.44. Tenable Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $16.28 and a 52-week high of $32.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.45 and a beta of 1.87.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.10. Tenable had a negative net margin of 26.68% and a negative return on equity of 76.21%. The company had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Tenable Holdings Inc will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenable during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Tenable from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Tenable from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Tenable from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.82.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

