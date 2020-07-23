TEMENOS AG/S (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Receives Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of TEMENOS AG/S (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of TEMENOS AG/S in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of TEMENOS AG/S in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of TEMENOS AG/S in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of TEMENOS AG/S from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a sell rating on shares of TEMENOS AG/S in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold.

TMSNY stock opened at $165.21 on Wednesday. TEMENOS AG/S has a 52-week low of $97.50 and a 52-week high of $180.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.48.

Temenos AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems primarily to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos T24 Transact, a core banking solution, which offers banking software, data and analytics, and risk and compliance solutions; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

