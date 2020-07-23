Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after BidaskClub upgraded the stock from a sell rating to a hold rating. The stock had previously closed at $12.04, but opened at $11.59. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson shares last traded at $11.75, with a volume of 1,070,108 shares changing hands.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ERIC. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,823,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,317 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors own 8.47% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $39.37 billion, a PE ratio of 131.22, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.59.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $49.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support.

