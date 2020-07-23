Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ERIC. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a report on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson stock opened at $11.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.37 billion, a PE ratio of 131.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.37. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 52-week low of $6.15 and a 52-week high of $11.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.59.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The business had revenue of $49.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.03 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson during the first quarter valued at $27,258,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the first quarter worth about $24,678,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,525,267 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $22,172,000 after purchasing an additional 273,282 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,131,299 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,713,000 after purchasing an additional 481,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,597,757 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,029,000 after acquiring an additional 25,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.47% of the company’s stock.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support.

