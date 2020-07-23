TELE2 AB/ADR’s (TLTZY) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their outperform rating on shares of TELE2 AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TLTZY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of TELE2 AB/ADR in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup upgraded TELE2 AB/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Danske raised TELE2 AB/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut TELE2 AB/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of TELE2 AB/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. TELE2 AB/ADR presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get TELE2 AB/ADR alerts:

TLTZY stock opened at $7.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 0.48. TELE2 AB/ADR has a twelve month low of $5.01 and a twelve month high of $8.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.68 and a 200-day moving average of $6.83.

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides telecommunication services for residential and business customers. The company offers mobile voice telephony, handset data, messaging, and value-added services, such as handset insurance, antivirus, and content services; mobile broadband services; and fixed voice and broadband, TV, and fixed and mobile telephony services.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for TELE2 AB/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELE2 AB/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.