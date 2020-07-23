TELA Bio (NASDAQ:MOHO) and EVINE Live (NASDAQ:EVLV) Head to Head Review

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:MOHO) and EVINE Live (NASDAQ:EVLV) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TELA Bio and EVINE Live’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TELA Bio $329.48 million 0.22 $2.30 million N/A N/A EVINE Live $596.64 million 0.45 -$22.16 million ($0.32) -10.94

TELA Bio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than EVINE Live.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for TELA Bio and EVINE Live, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TELA Bio 0 0 0 0 N/A EVINE Live 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares TELA Bio and EVINE Live’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TELA Bio N/A N/A N/A EVINE Live -7.03% -59.00% -17.15%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of TELA Bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.5% of EVINE Live shares are held by institutional investors. 17.2% of EVINE Live shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

TELA Bio Company Profile

ECMOHO Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an integrated solution provider in the non-medical health and wellness market. The company acts as a bridge between brand owners and consumers by marketing and distributing health supplements and food, mother and child care products, personal care products, household healthcare equipment, and other health and wellness products. It also operates an online e-commerce platform. ECMOHO Limited is also involved in the provision of bonded area warehousing; online store operating services; and promotion and marketing services to its brand partners and other brand customers. It serves consumers and retailers. ECMOHO Limited was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

EVINE Live Company Profile

EVINE Live Inc. operates as a multiplatform interactive digital commerce company in the United States. The company markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, online, mobile, and social media in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics comprising home décor, bed and bath textiles, cookware, kitchen electrics, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty products, such as skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, including apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear. It has access to approximately 87 million homes primarily on cable and satellite systems, as well as offers its products through online at evine.com. The company was formerly known as ValueVision Media, Inc. and changed its name to EVINE Live Inc. in November 2014. EVINE Live Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

