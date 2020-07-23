Ted Baker (OTCMKTS:TBAKF) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ted Baker (OTCMKTS:TBAKF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of TBAKF opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.22 and a 200 day moving average of $2.49. Ted Baker has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $13.17.

About Ted Baker

Ted Baker Plc engages in the design, wholesale, and retail of menswear, womenswear, and accessories under the Ted Baker name. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. It offers a range of collections, including global, phormal, endurance, accessories, bedding, children's wear, crockery, eyewear, footwear, fragrance and skin wear, gifting and stationery, jewelry, lingerie and sleepwear, luggage, neckwear, rugs, suiting, technical accessories, tiles, and watches.

