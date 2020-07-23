Ted Baker (LON:TED) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Ted Baker (LON:TED)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ted Baker in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Ted Baker from GBX 300 ($3.69) to GBX 140 ($1.72) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Ted Baker from GBX 146.57 ($1.80) to GBX 130 ($1.60) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ted Baker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 524.17 ($6.45).

Shares of Ted Baker stock opened at GBX 77.50 ($0.95) on Tuesday. Ted Baker has a 1-year low of GBX 0.81 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,118 ($13.76). The company has a market capitalization of $142.99 million and a PE ratio of -0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 96.96 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 194.54.

In other news, insider Rachel Osborne purchased 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.92) per share, for a total transaction of £24,999.75 ($30,765.14).

Ted Baker Plc engages in the design, wholesale, and retail of menswear, womenswear, and accessories under the Ted Baker name. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. It offers a range of collections, including global, phormal, endurance, accessories, bedding, children's wear, crockery, eyewear, footwear, fragrance and skin wear, gifting and stationery, jewelry, lingerie and sleepwear, luggage, neckwear, rugs, suiting, technical accessories, tiles, and watches.

