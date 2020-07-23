Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on TECK. TD Securities decreased their target price on Teck Resources from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. TheStreet lowered Teck Resources from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Monday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Teck Resources from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Teck Resources from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.36.

Shares of NYSE:TECK opened at $10.84 on Monday. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $23.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.65.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.14% and a negative net margin of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teck Resources will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 90.9% in the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 9,624,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582,650 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Teck Resources by 41.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,021,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045,834 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth $105,890,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Teck Resources by 25.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,740,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,281,000 after purchasing an additional 757,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 62.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,707,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421,116 shares in the last quarter. 45.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

