TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) Director Roger M. Marino Sells 180,000 Shares of Stock

TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) Director Roger M. Marino sold 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.57, for a total transaction of $6,042,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of TTGT stock opened at $33.92 on Thursday. TechTarget Inc has a one year low of $16.82 and a one year high of $34.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.30 and its 200 day moving average is $25.28. The company has a market capitalization of $935.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 4.64.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The information services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. TechTarget had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $31.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. TechTarget’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that TechTarget Inc will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. National Securities assumed coverage on shares of TechTarget in a report on Monday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of TechTarget from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TechTarget currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in TechTarget by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in TechTarget during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in TechTarget by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in TechTarget during the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in TechTarget by 276.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,835 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 6,486 shares during the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

