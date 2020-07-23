TD Ameritrade Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:AMTD)

TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 12,240 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,271% compared to the typical volume of 893 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMTD opened at $37.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.21. TD Ameritrade has a 52 week low of $27.70 and a 52 week high of $53.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.30.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 33.18% and a return on equity of 23.05%. On average, equities analysts predict that TD Ameritrade will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 9,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $426,052.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 94,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,140,972. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 112,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,510,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in TD Ameritrade by 292.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in TD Ameritrade by 259.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in TD Ameritrade by 101.3% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in TD Ameritrade by 145.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in TD Ameritrade by 134.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of TD Ameritrade from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of TD Ameritrade from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of TD Ameritrade from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TD Ameritrade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of TD Ameritrade from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TD Ameritrade currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.77.

TD Ameritrade Company Profile

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

