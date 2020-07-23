Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing T cell therapies for patients suffering from cancer. Its product candidate includes TC-210, TC-220, TC-410, TC-110 and TC-310 which are in clinical stage. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Tcr2 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 24th. ValuEngine cut Tcr2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics stock opened at $14.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $365.66 million, a P/E ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.26. Tcr2 Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.84 and a 1-year high of $21.06.

Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts forecast that Tcr2 Therapeutics will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tcr2 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $3,420,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Tcr2 Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,362,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,547,000 after purchasing an additional 92,887 shares during the period. DAFNA Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tcr2 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $610,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics by 572.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 73,578 shares during the period. Finally, Soleus Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. 59.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tcr2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. Its product candidates in pipeline comprise TC-210 mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors; TC-220 that targets MUC16 positive solid tumors; and TC-310 and TC-410 dual TRuC-T cell programs targeting CD19/22 and MSLN/MUC16, as well as TC-110 mono TRuC-T cells targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

