TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) Shares Purchased by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its position in TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,758 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,548 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned 0.09% of TCF Financial worth $3,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in TCF Financial by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 110,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 20,326 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in TCF Financial by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 835,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,572,000 after purchasing an additional 54,003 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in TCF Financial by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 245,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,566,000 after purchasing an additional 8,923 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in TCF Financial by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,593,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,758,000 after purchasing an additional 474,001 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in TCF Financial by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 70,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 8,736 shares during the period. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCF has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on TCF Financial from $27.50 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of TCF Financial from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet raised shares of TCF Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wedbush raised shares of TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of TCF Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

Shares of TCF Financial stock opened at $28.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. TCF Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $16.96 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $538.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.33 million. TCF Financial had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 14.01%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TCF Financial Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Klein sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total value of $242,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

