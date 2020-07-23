Taseko Mines Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share

Taseko Mines Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Taseko Mines in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 20th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TGB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. TD Securities raised their price target on Taseko Mines from $0.45 to $0.55 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Scotiabank raised their price target on Taseko Mines from $0.25 to $0.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Liberum Capital began coverage on Taseko Mines in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.61.

TGB opened at $0.59 on Thursday. Taseko Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $0.64.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The mining company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $46.29 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Taseko Mines stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Taseko Mines Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,979,157 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 669,604 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.65% of Taseko Mines worth $4,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds a 75% interest in the Gibraltar copper-molybdenum mine located in south-central British Columbia.

