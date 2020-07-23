Takkt (ETR:TTK) PT Set at €11.80 by Warburg Research

Takkt (ETR:TTK) has been assigned a €11.80 ($13.26) price objective by analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.04% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €11.00 ($12.36) target price on Takkt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Takkt in a report on Monday, May 4th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €11.00 ($12.36) price objective on Takkt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($12.36) price objective on Takkt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Takkt has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €12.96 ($14.56).

ETR:TTK opened at €9.59 ($10.78) on Tuesday. Takkt has a 52 week low of €5.73 ($6.44) and a 52 week high of €13.14 ($14.76). The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $629.20 million and a PE ratio of 9.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €9.03 and its 200-day moving average price is €9.59.

TAKKT AG operates as a business to business direct marketing company for business equipment in Europe and North America. It offers pallet lifting trucks, universal cabinets, desk chairs, environmental cabinets, and containers for hazardous materials for transport, plant, warehouse, and office equipment; transport packaging solutions, such as collapsible boxes, package padding, shipping pallets, and stretch films; and serving platters and food baskets, as well as kitchen stoves and freezers.

