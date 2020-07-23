TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on the stock from $165.00 to $175.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the stock. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE traded as high as $156.02 and last traded at $153.98, with a volume of 10219 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $154.70.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TTWO. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $120.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.39.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 5,318 shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $797,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 20,000 shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,521 shares of company stock valued at $20,674,277 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 19,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.52, a PEG ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.58.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.60. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The business had revenue of $729.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

